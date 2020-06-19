By October, drivers should be able to cruise down U.S. Hwy. 51 in Stoughton and not worry about spilling their coffee.
The state Department of Transportation’s U.S. Hwy. 51 project commenced in early June, repairing a nearly mile-long stretch of Stoughton’s main thoroughfare.
The project, which stretches from Hoel Avenue to Page Street, has been on WisDOT’s radar since at least 2015. It is separate from plans to rebuild the entire corridor between McFarland and Stoughton, which will expand the road to four lanes throughout and build four new roundabouts over the next several years.
This year’s project is scheduled to close the road partially or fully until October, eliminating the large potholes and bumps, covering the road with fresh asphalt lining the road and replacing severely deteriorated joints, WisDOT project manager Alex Hagen told the Hub in May.
Although residents and businesses owners recognize the inconvenience, many the Hub spoke to in May said they are ready for it and relieved to finally have it be happening. As far back as 2016, then-Mayor Donna Olson said a portion of the road was “in total disrepair.”
During construction, Hoel Avenue to Van Buren Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and have various side street closures. And for the entirety of the project, no left turns can be made, Hagen said.
The latest construction update from the WisDOT included new safety islands at the Hamilton Street intersection. Van Buren Street to Page Street has been closed to through traffic starting June 15 and is expected to reopen at the beginning of August, Hagen said.
The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce and city public works department have been working closely with WisDOT to provide communication for affected property owners.
Both entities will be posting information on their websites and send corresponding information through email.