With the Jan. 2 retirement of Scott Wegner, who spent 38 years with the Stoughton Fire Department, including the past five as chief, the department was looking for a new leader for only the second time in 16 years.
In February, the department selected a Stoughton Area EMS squad leader as its new chief.
Josh Ripp had been a volunteer with SFD for close to five years and was previously a fire chief for seven years with the Maple Bluff Fire Department. He has also worked in the state Department of Justice, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs and the state Office of Emergency Communications.
Wegner succeeded long-time chief Marty Lamers, who retired in 2015. Lamers was the city’s first full-time paid fire chief, named in 2005.
The Stoughton Fire Department is a combination fire and rescue department made up of two full time, one part time, and up to 39 professional volunteers, according to its website. The department has coverage responsibilities for the City of Stoughton and portions of the Townships of Dunn, Dunkirk, Pleasant Springs and Rutland, with around 360 service calls per year.