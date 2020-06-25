This will be a year to remember.
At the start of 2020, the chamber was an active participant in Stoughton life. I started my new position as chamber president on March 4, and the following week, the city and country came to a screeching halt.
This position was so attractive to me because it gave me the opportunity to meet face to face with business and community members. Shutting our doors and canceling our events took that away for the time being but allowed me to focus on why we have a chamber and what its role is.
It is quite simple; an effective chamber creates an atmosphere to support and provide opportunities for their membership. It serves as a conduit between members and local government. It offers networking and learning opportunities and gives its membership an opportunity to give back to the community that supports them.
Stoughton has a unique business community. It is a mix of large and small business that range from factories to flower shops. I feel that the knowledge base collectively in this quaint town is positively overwhelming.
So many businesses have had years of experience, while at the same time new and upcoming business still choose Stoughton over other communities. To have an organization that can encompass that type of talent is powerful.
We have a small window of opportunity to take advantage of our desire of not being isolated. Everyone has been forced to “start over,” and many routines have been broken. Businesses are trying new things.
Now that the chamber’s new strategic plan has been implemented, we are off to a strong start with new ideas and implementations. I welcome anyone who wants to know more, member or non-member, to stop by.
We are open for business!