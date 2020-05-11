After a lapse of many years, Stoughton revived the Syttende Mai celebration in May 1939. The Daily Courier-Hub carried an account of the affair.
That first celebration in years wasn’t the extended weekend affair that it is today. May 17 fell on a Wednesday, and that’s when the event was celebrated. The local stores had exhibits of Norwegian paraphernalia of every kind, there was a parade and a program. Madison attorney Robert Nelson was the featured speaker.
The displays of Norwegian articles were “unexpectedly large” and included “Norwegian antiques, dishes, silverware, Bibles, spinning wheels, dresses and other items.” One of the more significant displays was an old Norwegian clock.
“The largest Norwegian clock on display on Main Street is to be found in the window of the Home bakery,” said the paper. “The clock, all hand-made, was made in 1798, and was bought by the great-grandfather of Mrs. Hans Romnes, the late Knute Queson, who resided in Norway.
“The clock was the first to be brought to the community in which Mr. Queson lived and was paid for with butter which he made.”
Prizes for best decorated window displays were won that year by John Duer, O.D. Eppart, K&H, Slam Anderson and Badger Petroleum. Judges were Viola Wade, Marie Bakken and Dorothy Salzman.
The 1939 Syttende Mai parade brought 3,000 people into the streets to view – a small crowd by today’s figure of 60,000, but certainly significant for those times.
“When the parade swung down Main Street shortly after 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, spectators were packed solidly along both sides; leading the parade was stalwart Sverre Brekke, dressed as an old Viking. The colors were next in line, and then came John Stokstad’s 50-foot dragon, snaking from side to side.
“Mrs. Barbara Amble led the high school band, and after the band came Stoughton’s fine National Guard unit … Stoughton’s oldest resident, Mrs. Breta Svalheim, who was 100 years old last month, rode down the street in her familiar brown boat which was mounted upon a truck; Mrs. Svalheim waved vigorously to the applauding crowd … The Rev. Amos Stolen, dressed as an old Norwegian pastor, rode down the street in a horse and buggy.”
Following the parade, there was a program carried on WIBA radio. Attorney Palmer Henderson and Mayor G.C. Siggelko both expressed their appreciation to those who worked hard. They also exchanged some friendly banter in Norwegian.
Nelson, the main speaker, talked about how the people might misunderstand the celebration, that it detracts from American citizenship, but that this was foolish.
“The real fundamental tests of good American citizenship have been honesty, integrity and industry, he stated; yet there was a time when applicants were scolded in court because they spoke the mother tongue at home and there wasn’t the proper amount of interest paid in the court to the great part that immigrant probably was playing in building up America’s great northwest, he stated.
Several musical highlights followed the speech. Lila Jorstad from Cambridge sang several Norwegian folk songs. The high school band, under the direction of T.O. Kvamme, performed several numbers.
“Although they were handicapped by lack of music and the fact that two of their number failed to show up, five members of the sons of Norway of Madison went through a sprightly Norwegian dance on the pavement,” says the paper.
The final event of the day was a tug-of-war between the Community Club and the Lions Club.