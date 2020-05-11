Here are a few snippets from Courier Hubs from 50, 25 and 10 years ago, reporting on Syttende Mai:
1970
Mr. and Mrs. Warren Fessenden reigned as king and queen, as rosemaling and Norse scenes adorned downtown store windows. A large banner hung across Main Street, welcoming the guest of honor Joe Runsvold, vice president of the Supreme Lodge of the Sons of Norway.
The event started on Wednesday with the Wisconsin Regional Rosemaling contest, with more than 100 entries. The weekend was filled with music, including performances by the Stoughton High School marching band (under the direction of Roger Gohlke), Curt Strandlie and the Dance Masters, Sammy Eggum and his orchestra, the Goose Island Ramblers and the SHS Norwegian Dancers.
An estimated 35,000 people flocked to Stoughton, causing what the Monday, May 18, Hub described as “one of the biggest traffic jams in the city’s history” after the Sunday parade. A line of cars stretched from Lake Kegonsa through the city as far east as Tower Road, with an estimated 10,000 vehicles trying to make their way through.
1995
Don and Carol Wahlin were king and queen, Kegonsa Elementary School kindergartener Brittany Olson was princess and Fox Prairie fifth grader Matt Wheeler was prince. The year marked the 20th anniversary of the canoe race, and upwards of 100 canoes were expected at the traditional event.
For the first time, the Vesterheim Genealogical Center of Madison was represented at Syttende Mai. Stationed at the old train depot, the group brought many maps and genealogical records and a variety of other documents and information for people to peruse and discuss.
One of the featured artists was retired carpenter Norm Seamonson, a lifelong Stoughton resident with pieces on exhibit around the world.
Conrad “Connnie” Elvehjem, a 1919 Stoughton High School graduate, was inducted into the Stoughton Hall of Fame. A scientist who specialized in biochemistry and nutrition, he was a professor at the University of Wisconsin at age 36. He is credited with numerous discoveries and wrote nearly 800 scientific papers. The first UW alumnus to be named president of the university, he died in 1962 during fundraising for a new arts museum, subsequently named in his honor.
2010
Dave and Barbara Kalland reigned as king and queen, with Abe Nebel prince and Anja Nygaard princess. Dave Kalland wore his father’s bunad, which carried special significance. Paul Kalland was king of the 1991 Syttende Mai festival, and he and his wife Bea were set to preside over the event but Paul died a month before the event.
Around 20 sailboats competed in the Syttende Mai Regatta on Lake Kegonsa, the Lake Kegonsa Sailing Club’s eighth annual event. And downtown, the Power Play Hockey Club sold hand-made lutefisk brats (part pork and park lutefisk) for $4.
The 2010 Stoughton Hall of Fame inductee was longtime Dane County Circuit Court judge and 1964 SHS graduate Dan Moeser. He was a four-year letterwinner in basketball, three-year letterwinner in baseball and one-year letterwinner in track and baseball. In his Viking career, he garnered all-conference, all-state and high school all-American honors in basketball and football.