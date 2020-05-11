Graduates say goodbye to years on Dancer team
Every year, Syttende Mai is the pinnacle of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers’ career.
There are typically eight performances during the weekend, and at the very end, the team of 24 says goodbye to the seniors.
This year, that is different, with all those performances canceled.
At the end of the weekend, the group often recognizes the graduating seniors – and because that can’t be done this year the Hub, in partnership with Dancer director Staci Heimsoth, would like to do that here.
Below are 12 senior profiles of the Norwegian Dancers. A place on the Norwegian Dancer team requires a year-round commitment with gymnastics classes in the summer, roughly 60 performances a year, and practices each morning before school starting at 6:45 a.m.
The dancers describe Syttende Mai weekend as one of the most memorable times of the year.
“We have the dances down perfectly and you spend the whole time with the team,” graduating senior and lead dancer Sam Kicera told the Hub. “It is something I’ll never forget.”
Dancers recalled other memories of dancing with the elementary school students and spring break tours to Arizona, Nevada and Virginia Beach.
In this year’s 2020 graduating class there are six, 3-year Norwegian Dancers – meaning the students started their sophomore year and stuck with it until graduation. Having that many three-year seniors is something Heimsoth said is rare. Having to say goodbye to the seniors is always very sad, she said.
“Time with them, whether it’s one, two or three years, goes way too fast,” Heimsoth told the Hub in an email. “We spend a lot of time together and have a lot of fun. It’s hard when it’s over.”