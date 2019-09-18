Stoughton High School celebrates an “Out of this World,” homecoming this week.
This year’s theme is taking an outer space direction.
The annual parade is set for 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. starting at Wilson Street and marching to Devonshire Street.
The parade will include floats for court members, in-season fall athletes, community groups and youth programs. Many of the floats will pass out candy, according to student senate adviser, Emily Hunn.
The tailgate, located in the Devonshire parking lot at SHS, will follow the parade and go until 7 p.m. The band boosters will sell food, and there will be a free bounce house for kids and other activities for the family, including face painting, a dunk tank and a Stoughton apparel sale.