Multiple shots were fired out of an SUV on Tuesday, Aug. 20, on the 600 block of South Monroe Street, police were dispatched around 12:38 a.m., according to a Stoughton Police Department news release. No injuries were reported.
Officers located the unoccupied vehicle in the immediate area, and a 16 and 17 year old boy were taken into custody without incident.
“I believe they were shooting at individuals,” said chief Greg Leck. “ It was (likely) a confrontation between two groups of people.”
The 16 year old boy, of Madison, was preliminarily charged with a felony of recklessly endangering safety and the 17 year old boy, of Stoughton, was referred to the charge of party to a crime.
A 13 year old girl of Stoughton was released at the scene and with no charges pending.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and there was a stolen .22 caliber handgun, along with spent shell casings, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Where the boy got the gun is unknown at this time, Leck said.
“This is an isolated incident and no threat is to the public,” according to the news release.
This investigation is ongoing.