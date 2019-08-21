Sharon Lynn (Henning) Midthun, age 65, died peacefully at University of Wisconsin-Madison hospital on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 30, 1954 in Columbus, Wisconsin. The daughter of Robert and Florence Henning. She married Roger Midthun on March 15, 1975.
Roger and Sharon made their home in Stoughton for the past 44 years. Sharon stayed at home to raise their two children until they were school age. At that time she also did some daycare watching nephews, nieces and friend’s children.
Later she worked for McFarland State Bank and DeWitt, Ross and Stevens Law Offices before retiring in Feb. 2017.
Sharon and Roger spent time in Arizona that winter after retiring. She loved traveling to Branson, time at the camper, playing games with grandchildren, making baby blankets and hardanger pieces for family.
Sharon was a great cook and always had to bring scallop corn to family gatherings and potato salad to church meals. She also made the best strawberry jelly and apple sauce (ask the grandkids).
Sharon is survived by her husband, Roger Midthun. Her children, Julie (Jeremy) Peyer of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Michael (Kristi) Midthun of Stoughton. Five grandchildren, Madelyn, Will and Sophia Peyer; and Kaylea and Emily Midthun. Her siblings, Eugene (Linda) Henning of Marshall, Deborah (Richard) Heiman of Sun Prairie, and Randy (Kristi) Henning of West Field. Sister and brother in-laws, several nieces, nephews and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Henning and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Cottage Grove with Pastor Eugene Kock.
Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, Stoughton, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Following the service, friends and family are invited to a luncheon in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at UW-Madison hospital for their exceptional care of Sharon.
