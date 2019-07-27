Senior Center gets new kayaks

Three new kayaks were added to the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s list of summer activities.
The two lightweight, single skimmers and one tandem skimmer are available to the public, even if they are not seniors, during open business hours. The cost to rent is $5 per hour, per person.
Staff asks kayakers to paddle up stream toward Forton Street bridge in order to avoid the dam.
Sights along this route includes wildlife, biking and walking paths, Division Street Park and eventually the Viking County Dog Park off Hwy N.
Hollee Camacho, assistant director at the senior center, said they wanted to take advantage of their location.
“We are right by the water,” Camacho said. “This is another opportunity to get people outside and moving around.”
The senior center has offered canoes for people to use, but they are heavy and can be difficult to move around, Camacho said. The new kayaks are light and give people a diversity of options.
Although there is no concrete plan on kayaking programs, Camacho and staff hope that next spring there will be opportunities for bird watching tours, classes and quick demos on how to operate kayaks.