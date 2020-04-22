It’s virtual learning from here until at least the end of the 2019-20 school year.
That’s the result after Gov. Evers extended the state’s Safer at Home order Thursday, April 16, keeping all public and private K-12 schools closed for instruction and extracurricular activities. As part of the order, schools may continue to facilitate distance learning or virtual learning and be used for food distribution and essential government functions.
Though the news was expected by many, it was still disappointing, Stoughton Area School District superintendent Tim Onsager wrote in a statement to the Hub.
“It is not what any of us wanted, but I am confident that we will continue banding together to make this work,” he wrote. “One silver lining is that we have been doing what we need to do for three weeks now. We will continue what we have started with creativity, flexibility and empathy.”
In the past few weeks, with schools closed, the district has been providing meals to area children 18 and under, with educators switching to virtual teaching.