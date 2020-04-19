Titanic sinking claimed Stoughton man
As winter turned to spring in 1912, life was good for Stoughton’s Jack Gill.
The 24-year-old had recently gotten married to his sweetheart over in his native England, and was on his way back home, having also inherited a considerable sum of money. The newlyweds were no doubt looking forward to starting a family and a new life in rural south central Wisconsin in comfort.
While his wife – also a native Briton – would stay on a few weeks more to tend to family affairs, Jack was headed back to the states, and he would be traveling in style.
Not only was the HMS Titanic one of the fastest ships on the oceans, the new pride of the British passenger fleet was touted as unsinkable.
The second of three massive luxury liners built by the White Star Line, Titanic was constructed to accommodate around 3,500 passengers and crew, though it carried only around 2,300 when it left the British port of Southampton on April 10, on its way to New York City.
It would never arrive.
Five days later, around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Titanic struck an iceberg in the dim early morning of April 15, sinking within three hours in the frigid North Atlantic. An estimated 1,517 people died – 685 crew members and 832 passengers.
Jack Gill was No. 155.
Emigrating to Wisconsin
John “Jack” Gill was born in Congresbury, Somerset, England, likely in early 1888, according to encyclopediatitanica.org. The son of a coal merchant’s carter and a house servant, he had an older brother, Henry, born in late 1886. Gill’s mother, Annie, died in 1890 at the age of 25, and his father remarried in 1893, and the new couple had four children.
Fast forward to Feb. 9 1907, when John, 19, left England for New York City, listed as an unmarried farm laborer and third class passenger on the steamer St. Louis. Identified as 5’6’’ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, he headed to Wisconsin, where it seems he had work lined up with a family friend.
In the 1910 census, Gill was listed as living in the Town of Rutland, working as a farm laborer for Griffith Jahu and his wife, Hattie (Hamm); both of whose families had earlier immigrated from England. Griffith had served in the Civil War before later moving to the Stoughton area. He died in 1922 and is buried in Riverside Cemetery.
Sometime in 1910 or early 1911, Gill returned to England, where he worked as a chauffeur for Rev. C. R. Braithwaite, vicar of Hewish St. Ann, near Puxton. It was there Gill courted for more than a year his sweetheart, Sarah Elizabeth Wilton Hodder, apparently writing postcards with love notes on a regular basis. They were married on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1912, at the Church of St. John the Evangelist in Clevedon, and for a few weeks afterward lived with her parents in nearby Bristol.
Hopes for a new life
But for the newlyweds, England was a place of their past, not their future; one was made brighter by inheriting a considerable sum of money after the death of his grandmother. Likely surrounded by these thoughts, and a promising new life and place to start a family in the United States, Gill no longer had to travel third-class, either.
Though he didn’t spring for a presumably pricy first-class ticket, on April 2, Gill traveled into town and paid 13 pounds for second class ticket, No. 233866 aboard the HMS Titanic, no doubt eager to set up a new home and start a new life. Neither would make it to America.
Gill’s body was recovered April 23 by the cable ship MackKay-Bennett; the 155th victim collected for identification. As bodies were recovered they were identified with a numbered tag, and any personal belongings placed in a numbered canvas bag: a pocket comb; pocketbook; gold watch and chain; silver match box; keys; pocket knife; gold ring; $4.60 in silver; various coins, $43 in notes and a collar button; all of which was returned to his widow.
His body was not, however, as he was buried at sea the following day, amid some apparent confusion about the fate of his remains.
Lost at sea
Sarah Gill received a letter from the White Star Line on April 25, stating her husband’s body was recovered and would be taken to America. A second letter stated that if she wished the remains to be returned to England, she would have to pay 20 pounds for shipping. A subsequent hand-written letter informed her he was buried, and the exact longitude and latitude.
Later, a large portrait of John and Sarah from their wedding day was placed on the porch of the parish church where they had wed. A special hymn, composed by Rev. Braithwaite, was sung by the congregation in his honor.
In 1917, Sarah Gill received a check for 4 pounds 7 shillings and 6 pence from the Titanic Relief Fund, started to assist survivors’ spouses who were usually women who had lost their source of income.
She lived to see another half-century, living in Bristol until her death in 1968.
She never remarried.