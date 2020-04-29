Frank Sullivan will continue to lead the Stoughton Area school board for another year.
Sullivan was unanimously reelected at the annual board reorganization meeting, Monday, April 27. He previously served on the board from 2013-15, was appointed to the board in October 2017 and was first elected in April 2018 as president.
The parent of two Stoughton High School graduates and two current district students, Sullivan is an assistant attorney general with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
In an email to the Hub, Sullivan said he was “grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me, and I look forward to working together to lead the district through the disruption caused by COVID 19.”
Joe Freye will continue to serve as the board’s vice president, Kathleen Hoppe was elected clerk and Yoli Fitzgibbon deputy clerk.
Jill Patterson was elected treasurer over Steve Jackson in a 5-3 vote, with Jackson voting for Patterson and Patterson abstaining. Last year, Fitgibbon was clerk and Hoppe was deputy clerk.