Tim Bubon
Age: 49
Family: Wife (Jennifer Betters-Bubon) Mary Estelle (Daughter — 13 – Attends River Bluff Middle School), Mathew (Son – 11 – Attends Sandhill Elementary School)
Occupation: Teacher. Member of Gang Intelligence Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team for the Department of Corrections.
Lived in the district since: 2014
Political experience: Served on SASD School Board over the past three years
Notable affiliations: Youth sports coach, serve on youth sports committee, chairperson of the SASD Policy Committee.
Why are you running to represent the Stoughton Area School District?
I’ve worked as a professional educator for over 23 years and served on the SASD over the past three years. I’m hoping to use my myriad of experiences as an educator foster
What’s the district’s next big challenge/opportunity?
Our biggest challenge is declining enrollment. This is also an opportunity for us to foster greater collaboration between the district and the city to carve out a greater vision and plan that ensures a positive future for our community.
What accomplishment are you most proud of during your time on the board?
I’m most proud of the work we’ve done to restructure the teacher compensation plan, the development of strategic priorities centered around equity, and our linkages initiative designed to foster greater collaboration between the board and various school and community organizations.
What can the school board do to stop the district’s enrollment decline?
We must work more collaboratively with the city and exercise the political will needed to develop more affordable housing for young families as well as other forms of progress necessary to attract students to our schools.
If cuts have to be made in the budget in coming years, what are the top priorities to protect?
We must ensure the maintenance of programs that are getting clear results for our students. We must also ensure that we have a high quality staff by providing them with competitive salaries and the resources they need to effectively do the work that they do.
Do you support the district holding another operations referendum when the budget becomes untenable?
Yes. While few want higher taxes we must see such a referendum as an investment in the social, environmental, and economic future of our community.
Has the district done enough to ensure its schools are safe?
Given the complexity of this issue there is always more we can do to ensure that our schools are safe. That being said, the district has worked to improve its infrastructure as it relates to this issue as well as provide safety with the necessary training to address a variety of issues as it relates to safety.