The Stoughton High School Honors ceremony is set to premiere on the Stoughton Area School District YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
The presentation can be accessed on the link at youtube/N1M7S2PCTJE or by going to the district website, stoughton.k12.wi.us, where a link will be provided.
The program will begin with a welcome by district superintendent Tim Onsager, followed by the announcement of the Conrad Elvejem winners. It will then move to the presentation of scholarship recipients in alphabetical order.
SHS principal Mike Kruse will then present the American Legion School Achievement Awards, and the Obed I Norem Award, followed by a closing. The program will conclude with a thank you from Elizabeth King, senior class president.