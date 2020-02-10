Stoughton’s FFA Alumni chapter won the top award at this year’s Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention, held in Waukesha from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.
Nick Lowe represented Stoughton at the conference as it took home the National Outstanding Chapter Award. Denmark FFA Alumni was the runner-up, and both will advance to national competition.
The state organization is in its 40th year, with a theme of “Vision + Leadership + Reality,” according to a Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention Feb. 2, news release. The event included educational workshops, tours and presentations of a variety of awards.
“National FFA Alumni encouraged the members that their role in supporting agricultural education, the FFA, and local agriculture education instructors has been instrumental in the success of FFA members and the agricultural industry and is critical in the future of agriculture,” the release read.