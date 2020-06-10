Stoughton High School senior Elizabeth (Lizzie) King was honored this month with a scholarship awarded annually to a Girl Scout who personally exemplifies the Girl Scouting mission to “make the world a better place.”
King won the Badgerland Envision Scholarship, and also earned the organization’s highest honor – the Gold Award. According to a Girl Scouts news release from last week, she saw the need for an improved space at her local hockey arena and set about making an underused room into a place coaches and their teams can use to view film and improve skills.
“Lizzie has risen to high challenges,” said Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland CEO Marci Henderson in the release. “Her compassion and concern for her community and a sincere drive to make the world a better place. She has demonstrated great leadership.”
According to a study by the Girl Scouts Research Institute, Girl Scouts who earn the highest awards receive greater lifetime benefits than their peers. The study reports girls experiencing a positive sense of self, mofe community service commitment and more civic engagement.
King said joining the Scouts was one of the most life-changing commitments she’s been part of, teaching her entrepreneurship, communication and confidence.
“The benefits of this program are endless, and I am unable to fathom what my life, personality or dreams would have turned out to be without it,” she said in the news release. “I never anticipated the friends I would make, the shyness I would overcome or the social skills I would develop.”