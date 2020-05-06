Stoughton High School garnered the No. 81 spot among Wisconsin high schools in the U.S. News and World Report “2020 Best High Schools” list, published last week. The annual listing numerically ranked nearly 18,000 schools nationwide this year, based on enrollment, graduation rates, demographics, location and results of state and advanced placement testing.
The ranking methodology draws from state and federal data from the 2017-2018 school year, according to the U.S. News and World Report website. In addition, the College Board and International Baccalaureate provided data on the schools’ respective college-prep and advanced placement programs.
The highest-ranked schools are those whose students excelled on state tests and performed beyond expectations; participated in and passed a variety of college-level exams; and graduated in high percentages.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, SASD superintendent Tim Onsager mentioned the award and thanked students, parents and staff for doing their part.
“They are recognizing the great things the high school is doing,” he said.
Other area high schools listed in the report included Waunakee (10), Monona Grove (35), McFarland (42), Sun Prairie (46), Oregon (66) and DeForest (85).