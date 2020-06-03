At least no one will have to worry about inclement weather spoiling the show.
The Stoughton High School Class of 2020 will graduate as scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, but the ceremonies will be held virtually as a result of county orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
People are welcome to join the virtual graduation presentation on the district’s website, stoughton.k12.wi.us.
The program will consist of school speakers, class officers, the presentation of the class gift, the senior choir performance, and the presentation of the class of 2020. Yearbook photos will be used for the presentation of the Class of 2020.
In this week’s Hub, we will feature two graduates – Ruby Knipfler, a novel writer set to attend Edgewood College this fall to study clinical psychology and creative writing (and play soccer), and Sean McGlynn, an aspiring stage actor who will travel to Ohio University in the fall to study theater.
We will also highlight one of three district staff members retiring this year – longtime Fox Prairie Elementary administrative assistant Sharie Buskager, who is finishing her 25th year at the school this month.
Congratulations, graduates and retirees!