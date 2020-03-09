Stoughton High School juniors Madeline Schneider, Abbigale Kivett and Tessa Pickett were selected as the school’s 2020 American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State delegates last month.
The three “were selected based on their interest in history and government and also because we believe they will be good representatives of Stoughton High School,” wrote SHS adviser Ann Ash in an email to the Hub last week.
Badger Girls State, according to its website, is a week long government and leadership conference for young women held each year at University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh, with this year’s session set for June 21-26.
“Attendees of the program will learn by doing as they become citizens of the 51st state, the state of Badge,” the website states. “Citizens will have the opportunity to run for offices on the city, county and state levels of government and will work together to make Badger the best state in the Nation"
Each year, American Legion Post 59 Auxiliary sponsors three or four scholarships to Badger Girls State, working with Ash and the school’s social studies faculty on a list of potential candidates, who must be in their junior year.