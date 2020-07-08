If Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions and predictions remain as planned, it could be the fall of 2021 before public schools return to their familiar full, in-person format.
That was the stark news presented by Stoughton Area School District superintendent Tim Onsager at the school board meeting held Monday, July 6. He outlined the district’s current options on reopening schools for the new year set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 2, which have been frustrated in part by a lack of guidance and ever-changing social distancing restrictions.
Onsager said with Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions, the district essentially has three modes of operation – fully virtual, fully in-person and a blend of the two. He said if the county goes back to Phase 1, schools would be all virtual, though while it remains in Phase 2, it could be a blend of virtual and physically distanced in-person learning.
“Now we’re in level 2, and they don’t anticipate we’re going into level 3 at least until August sometime,” Onsager said.
The county plan keeps many limits in place until either a vaccine or an effective treatment is developed for the disease that has infected more than 11 million people globally in the past year.
“If there is minimal or no spread, Dane County would be at level 4, but they said they don’t anticipate that until next spring or summer at the earliest, or maybe the following fall,” Onsager said. ”Then, the buildings would be open like we were last February, operating normally.”
Onsager said keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19 is the main goal of the reopening plans, and he stressed that the only way to do that is going to full virtual learning.
“I can’t 100 percent guarantee that if we do any face-to-face (learning) that students will not be at risk,” he said. “Any face-to-face comes with some risk; it’s how much risk are we willing to take and what other precautions do we put into place to mitigate that risk?”
The downside of all virtual learning, like the district had this spring, is that students’ social and emotional needs are not as well met.
“Virtual is not the best option (for that),” he said. “We need that socialization, and you can’t get that from a Zoom meeting.”
Onsager said he’s in contact with other county superintendents on a weekly basis or more, and they are trying to coordinate their efforts as best as possible. He said there has been no guidance on reopening from state or county officials.
Public Health Madison and Dane County have said that they plan on releasing fall requirements and guidelines after July 6, but as of press time, nothing had been announced. The only guidance PHMDC had put out at that point was in reference to in-person summer school, some of which is not guaranteed to be the same for fall.
“It’s going to be local control, so we’re going to have to make the decision,” he said. “It’s not going to be one overall decision for all the schools in Wisconsin or Dane County.”
Onsager said in the current SASD parent survey about reopening schools in the fall, preliminary data shows 75 percent of respondents said they felt comfortable sending their children back, 25 said no, of which around 15 said they would not change their mind based on additional information.