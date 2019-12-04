Kegonsa replaces two teachers

The importance of the Stoughton Area School District’s mentorship program has been outlined this fall with the unexpected resignations of two young beginning teachers at Kegonsa Elementary School.

On Oct. 3, the district received a resignation letter from third grade teacher Trenna Boyd and at the Oct. 21 school board meeting, district superintendent Tim Onsager announced the resignation of fifth grade teacher Stephanie Jossart.

“Young educator, decided to leave the career of education,” he explained to board members.

Citing difficulties finding qualified teachers two months into the school year, district officials have tried to solve the issue by consolidating classrooms and hiring teaching assistants to help the remaining teachers in those grade levels, while keeping class sizes under district standards.

For a teacher to resign is rare this early in the school year, but it’s something school districts are increasingly dealing with, SASD spokesperson Derek Spellman wrote the Hub in an email last week.

“A growing number of young teachers are leaving the profession, and at the same time fewer people are pursuing a career in education,” he wrote. “That creates new challenges for many districts, ours included, and it is part of the reason why the retention, recruitment and development of staff is a pillar of our new strategic plan.”