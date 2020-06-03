Student materials pick-ups, drop-offs

Next week, district students will be able to pick up their personal items left at schools back in March, as well as drop off any school-issued materials.

The district is offering curbside service at the schools from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 10. Wearing gloves and masks, SASD staff members will deliver students' prepackaged belongings to families.

If families are unable to attend pickup at these times and believe that there is something of value left at school, they are encouraged to work with their building.