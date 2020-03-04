Stoughton Area School District officials have formed a committee to discuss procedures for potentially dealing with the effects of the recent coronavirus outbreak, superintendent Tim Onsager told the school board on Monday, March 2.
“We don't want to, as a district, be over-reactive to the point where we're at a panic, but we also don't want to talk about this lightly,” he said.
The committee will look at a variety of scenarios. The district’s options will depend on the severity of any local outbreak of the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
“If we have to close for two weeks… or a month, what does that mean?” Onsager said. “Or at what point, if a certain percentage of staff is out, can we function? If we can’t run our buses, do we still have school? What supplies do we need, and do we have enough?
“Those are conversations we’re all trying to have on the front end .. the best-case scenario is we lay this out and we never have to use it.
In the meantime, Onsager said the district is reinforcing messages on proper handwashing procedures, and custodial staff is making sure all soap dispensers and hand sanitizes are kept full.