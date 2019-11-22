Enrollment may continue to dip in the Stoughton Area School District, but its state test scores are on the rise.
The district is “exceeding expectations,” according to the annual Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report card, released Nov. 12. For the 2018-19 school year, the district scored a 75.3, its highest in the four years of the evaluations, mandated by state law, and its first listing in the “exceeds expectations” category.
District school scores were once again led by Sandhill Elementary (79.9), with Fox Prairie Elementary (79.1) and Stoughton High School (78.5) joining it in the “exceeds expectations” category, followed by River Bluff Middle School (71.3) and Kegonsa Elementary (69.3), which rated as “meets expectations.” Scores for Sandhill, Fox Prairie and SHS all dipped a bit from last year, while Kegonsa and River Bluff improved slightly, with all schools remaining in the same categories as the previous school year.
Scores are calculated in four priority areas: student achievement; school growth; closing gaps between student groups; and measures of students being on-track for postsecondary readiness, which includes graduation and attendance rates, third-grade English language arts achievement, and eighth-grade mathematics achievement.
For the 2018-19 school year, SASD topped the state average in student achievement (66.2 to 62.3), closing gaps (75.6 to 68.8) district growth (74.8 to 66) and on-track/postsecondary readiness (84.8),
For the 2018-19 school year, 2,112 public schools and 322 private choice schools received report cards, with 87 percent listed as “meeting” or “exceeding” expectations, as did 96 percent of Wisconsin’s 421 public school districts.
Forty districts were rated as “significantly exceeding” expectations, with 198 districts listed as “exceeding expectations,” 163 district rated as “meeting expectations, 17 rated as meeting “few expectations” and one district listed as “failing to meet expectations.”
“Report cards provide a snapshot of performance across the four priority areas and can be used to target improvement efforts,” according to a DPI news release.