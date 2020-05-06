Seeking to avoid programming cuts or staff layoffs as growing budget deficits loom, the Stoughton Area School District is trying to cut expenses where it can.

District administrators are recommending trimming $606,330 in staffing costs, equivalent to around eight full-time positions, for the 2020-21 school year that starts July 1. Positions to be cut or left unfilled due to lack of students include a full-time special education learning strategist, a part-time elementary orchestra teacher, two elementary classroom teachers, a Kegonsa physical education teacher, a middle school German teacher and a high school science teacher.

The board plans to vote on the recommendation at its May 18 meeting.

Superintendent Tim Onsager told board members Monday night the recommendation was made in consideration of the district’s continued declining enrollment, and that around 75% of its budget is devoted to staffing.

“We needed to right-size our staffing, get staffing more in line with our numbers and our declining enrollment,” he said. “There are no increases, they are all decreases.”

Onsager said the goal was to avoid laying off staff members, but to leave vacancies where possible in cases of retirements or resignations.

“(We wanted to) accommodate our students and not reduce programming or options but reduce some positions,” he said. “And stay within class size targets.”

Onsager said even in a “best-case” scenario, the district faces a $300,000 budget deficit next year, which then increases greatly to around $1.8 million the following year, and possibly more than $2 million for the 2022-23 school year.

“We went into this year knowing we had budget reductions next year that may be obtainable, but the year after is going to hurt a little more,” he said.

Fimreite heading north

Sandhill Elementary School principal Jeff Fimreite will be leaving the district at the end of next month to take over as superintendent of the Webster School District in northwestern Wisconsin. In his resignation letter, dated May 1, he wrote that working for the district has been a “life-changing experience.”

“One could not ask for a better staff than Sandhill Elementary or mentor than Dr. Tim Onsager,” he wrote. “I am filled with nothing but gratitude for everything I have learned and experienced while working under him and with the administrative team.”

Fimreite was hired by the district to succeed long-time Sandhill principal Cheryl Price for the 2016-17 school year. He was previously the principal of Randolph Elementary Middle School.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re losing him, but I had a long conversation a couple years ago with the Webster school board president, and it sounds like a great situation for him,” school board president Frank Sullivan said at Monday night’s meeting.