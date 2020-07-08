Looking to get more local input, the Stoughton Area School District added four community members to school board committees last week, after several weeks of advertising for the openings.
The district appointed Nancy Holloway and Chris Tatge to the finance and facilities committee and Mia Croyle and Tiffany Greenheck to the community relations committee. The community relations committee is responsible for collecting input from the community about the district’s performance, building relationships with municipalities and developing board-community linkages, according to a June 29 district news release.
School board president Francis Sullivan said the district received more applicants than positions.
“We are grateful for a community that is dedicated to serving in our schools,” he said in the news release. ”We look forward to serving with these appointees.”
Holloway said as a district resident and grandparent of an elementary aged student, she has a vested interest in the district being one of excellence and attracting families to the community. She said she’s looking forward to learning about the “intricacies” of the district budget and how various factors influence it.
“The district faces financial challenges caused by a variety of reasons, including under state funding, declining enrollments and now the coronavirus,” she wrote in an email to the Hub. “Educating the students next year while keeping them and staff safe puts many challenges on the district, both financially and facility wise.”
Tatge, who has a 9 year old son in the district, said he has spent the past three years volunteering on committees for the National Framers Council and “thought it would be rewarding to serve locally.” He said he’s looking forward to getting to know the other people on the committee and school board and “understanding the processes behind the decisions that affect our kids.”
“The position on the finance and facilities Committee seemed like a good fit, as a business owner with a construction background,” he wrote the Hub in an email “I am hoping to be a good representative of the community and contribute to the work in a meaningful way.”
Greenheck said the district faces “many challenges,” including COVID-19, racial equity and declining enrollment.
“This seemed like a good way to connect both in the community and with our school board to address those challenges,” she wrote the Hub in an email. “I look forward to being another voice for the community (and) I hope to help strengthen the relationships with the board, city and citizens.”
Croyle, who has two children in the district and has been active in Working for Kids groups at the elementary school level, said she has been looking for more ways to get more involved.
“The community relations committee seemed like a good place to plug in,” she wrote the Hub. “Our schools are a huge asset to our community, and vice versa. I’m looking forward to thinking creatively with the Board members about ways to build and improve those connections.”