Last month, Sandhill Elementary School kindergarteners studied the various kinds of community resources and visited the Stoughton Fire Department, Post Office Annex and Stoughton Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 6.
At the fire station, firefighter Mason Barber showed students their different trucks and gear, and talked about how firefighters know when they have a fire call, Sandhill kindergarten teacher Lindsay Ott wrote the Hub in an email.
At the library, children’s librarian Amanda Bosky read a silly story, gave a tour of the children's area and showed the students how to use the self-checkout. At the Post Office, students learned how the mail and packages are organized and sorted for delivery.
“These community places helped our students gain a better understanding of the roles each employee holds and how they help to create the safe, functioning city in which we live,” Ott wrote. “(We) are so grateful to these three places for taking the time to open their doors for our students and teach us about the places where they work.”