When it comes to career planning, it’s never too early to start.
River Bluff Middle School students were among more than 5,000 Dane County middle schoolers who attended “FutureQuest” at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, learning about more than a dozen career fields and working hands-on with professionals.
Throughout the day, nearly 200 River Bluff students talked with presenters, watched demonstrations and participated in hands-on activities to learn about opportunities within 16 career clusters; part of their academic and career planning at the school.
Students prepared for this event by completing career-related activities with school counselors throughout the month, said teacher Anne Fimreite.
The career clusters were: agriculture, food and natural resources; architecture and construction; arts, audio/video technology and communications; business management and administration; education and training; finance, government and public administration; health sciences; hospitality and tourism; human services; information technolog; lawy, public safety, corrections and security; manufacturing; marketing; science, technology, engineering and math; and transportation, distribution and logistics.