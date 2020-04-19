Fox Prairie Elementary School celebrated book character day on Wednesday, March 2, as part of Read Across America Day, and second graders from Brianne Lyons’ classroom got into the characters. Some favorites were Kelp from “Not Quite Narwhal,” Dragon from Magic Treehouse, Princess in Black, Barbie Princess, Dogman, Hermiones and Harry from Harry Potter, and Great White Shark.
Fox Prairie administrative assistant Sharie Buskager said several Stoughton High School students also stopped by to read to students and “share their love of reading.”