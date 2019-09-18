Act 125 requirements

● Seclusion or physical restraint may only be used when a student’s behavior presents a clear, present and imminent risk to the physical safety of the student or to others and it is the least restrictive intervention feasible.

● Report to the school board specific data on seclusion and restraint

● Buildings in which physical restraint may be used must have at least one staff member who has received training and a training record must be kept

● Following either seclusion or a restraint parents must be notified within 24 hours, and a written report must be kept at the school and made available for review by the student’s parents within three business days of the incident