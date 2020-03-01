Night with the Capitols is March 7
The second Kegonsa Night with the Capitols is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Capitol Ice Arena, 2616 Pleasant View Road, Middleton.
For each $15 admission, $5 will go to Kegonsa Elementary School’s Working For Kids for help with school needs, and the team will split the 50/50 raffle evenly with WFK.
Kegonsa’s WFK group has a connection through a school educator with the Madison Capitols, a Tier I junior team in United States Hockey League that started in 2014,
Kegonsa WFK board member Tiffany Greenheck told the Hub. She said she hopes the event continues to grow as both a way to let students have some fun and raise money for the school.
“This year it’s a Star Wars theme, so there will be characters there, and they’ll be inviting kids onto the ice to sing the National Anthem before the game,” Greenheck told the Hub last week. “They give all the kids free ice skate rentals and allow them to go out and skate on the ice with the team after the game, and that was really cool.”
Email Unified Newspaper Group reporter Scott De Laruelle at scott.delaruelle@wcinet.com.