Class of 2020 will graduate

In the midst of unprecedented uncertainty and upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a bit of positive news this week.

Wisconsin high school seniors will graduate as planned in June, and students won’t have to retake a year’s grade due to missing class time due to virtual schooling for what could be the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. That was the word from Gov. Tony Evers in a Sunday, March 22, news release.

