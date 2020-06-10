Help wanted

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, many previous volunteers won’t be able to help as much as in the past, Oakland said, and new volunteers are needed to help fill the void.

Jobs needed are: Food prep from 9-11a m. (16 or older); lunch distribution from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. (18 and older, and able to drive to locations) and coordinators needed once a week for four hours to help oversee food prep and distribution.

Sign up at volunteersignup.org/MRWC9 or lunchesforvikings.com.