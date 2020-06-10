After two months of an uncertain health crisis, which spawned an economic one, some Stoughton Area School District students are going into summer break losing their regular lunch schedule.
Helping to fill that void once again this summer is Lunches for Vikings, the volunteer organization run by AnnMarie Oakland. Meal distribution is set to begin Monday, June 15, for students in the district who no longer have access to free or reduced lunch – but with a few health and social distancing changes.
To limit in-person contact, distribution will be reduced from every weekday to Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Students can take two meal bags on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one on Friday.
Each meal bag will include a sandwich, string cheese or go-gurt, vegetables, fruits, a granola bar, a fruit bar and crackers or chips.
Pick up times will be from 11:30-11:50 a.m. at Kegonsa Elementary School (1400 Vernon St.); noon to 12:20 p.m. at BayView Heights Trailer Park (909 Charles St.) and 12:30-12:50 p.m. at Stoughton High School (600 Lincoln Ave).
Check lunchesforvikings.com for the most up-to-date information, and email Oakland at lunchesforvikings@gmail.com with any questions.