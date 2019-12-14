Stephanie Krenz is taking a sabbatical from teaching world languages, but she’s still regarded as one of the top educators in the state.
The longtime Stoughton High School German teacher and current Stoughton Area School District mentor teacher, Krenz was honored at last month’s annual Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers (WAFLT) conference in Appleton.
Known as “Frau Krenz” to hundreds of current and former students, she won the organization’s Recognition of Merit award, which is presented annually to individuals who have “demonstrated excellence in teaching or who have made significant contributions to the language teaching profession,” according to a WAFLT news release.
Krenz was nominated by a colleague in the Oregon School District, and she wrote in an email to the Hub last week she “wasn’t sure exactly why.” She cited her recent work with promoting the teaching of German and other foreign languages in schools.
“I have been very active in both our Wisconsin AATG (American Association of Teachers of German) as well as WAFLT over the past 11 years,” she wrote. “I have also presented at many state, regional, and at the national level on various assessment and proficiency pathways for world language teaching.”
Krenz said the most significant thing for SASD was that she and colleague Amber Little, working with WAFLT, helped move the district’s world language program “to the forefront in the state of Wisconsin.”
“(We’re) one of the few districts in the state with a common Spanish and German curriculum, grounded in the proficiency standards and performance based assessments for our students,” she wrote.