Just like in hockey, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of giving a good check.
For the Kegonsa Elementary and Working For Kids group, raising money to help students and staff is part of the game plan. And after gaining some recent acclaim on a downtown billboard for fundraising more than $12,000 for the library, they’re at it again next week – this time on the ice.
The group is set to hold its second Kegonsa Night with the Capitols at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Capitol Ice Arena, 2616 Pleasant View Road, Middleton.
Money raised by Kegonsa WKF at the event, and throughout the year, will go toward school and staff needs, she said.
Last year, the group raised more than $12,000 for upgrades to the school’s library collection and spaces, with two top fundraising classes getting attention in the past few months on a downtown billboard.
“They’ve been updating the library the last couple years, and (Kegonsa media specialist Kristin Rosenberg) has done a lot of painting and updating seating, making it kid-friendlier, and getting books more into this century,” Greenheck said.
The year before, they raised more than $7,000 to upgrade the school’s outdoor classroom that was started a few years ago.
“That was fun, too, because it’s so different and I think the kids love getting outside,” she said. “It’s been a good couple of years; we’ve got a good core group here working with (principal) Erin (Conrad) and the teaching staff – where they need help, we are happy to do that.”
Greenheck said throughout the year, the group organizes fundraisers like book fairs, “paint nights” fall and spring dances and an annual carnival, with all money going back to the school. In recent years, the group has teamed up with the district’s other two elementary school Working For Kids groups on a shoe drive, donating money received to the Stoughton Police Department’s K-9 fund.
This holiday season, Kegonsa Working For Kids held its first “Giving Tree” event, working with school to confidentially identify around 30 students from families in need, with each student getting three items to ask for. The group also gathered monetary donations to buy wrapping supplies and grocery gift cards for 10 families, with plans to expand the program this year.
“(It’s) either direct classroom support or overall support, or (hearing), ‘Teachers could use this in the break room,’” she said. “Wherever we can help.”
Conrad said the group has worked tirelessly in support of the school’s students, educators and families, noting that the library funding included purchasing many new diverse titles, and books to supplement the district’s new English Language Arts curriculum.
“They care deeply that students have opportunities for extracurricular activities,” she wrote the Hub in an email Monday. “We are so grateful for our village of parents and families that support all that we do at Kegonsa.”