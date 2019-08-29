Teaching and modeling proper behavior in young children isn’t always easy for schools, but at Kegonsa Elementary School, the staff has been recognized by two state agencies for being among the best in Wisconsin.
This month, the school announced it was awarded a “Bronze” level award from the Wisconsin Response to Intervention Center and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for its work in “establishing a system of behavior supports to improve student outcomes.”
This is the first year the school has won the award, said Kegonsa principal Erin Conrad, and school officials didn’t even need to apply. She said the school’s behavioral and academic data are submitted to the state each year, and the center tracks training and assessment completion to determine which schools qualify.
The school’s multi-level system of supports is effective because it creates a positive culture by making instruction more consistent, building knowledge and skills in staff to ensure equitable support for all students and using data to identify support students need, Conrad told the Hub in an email.
Conrad said the foundation of the school’s system to support all students is Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), which “looks at the whole child and teach(es) the skills necessary.” She said as a result of the program, school officials have seen a “significant decrease” in behavior referrals, and staff are working to make the program even more effective.
“While we are still refining our system, we are excited to celebrate progress toward full implementation,” Conrad said. “As we continue to work, we are mapping out how to sustain our system while also building increasing levels of student supports in additional areas until our system is fully in place.”