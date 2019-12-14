When she was looking for her first teaching job last year, Maggie Heck only had one “demand” – either the school had to have a DECA chapter, or she was going to start one.
“I could teach whatever classes and do whatever they needed me to do, but that was my one non-negotiable,” she told the Hub last year.
All that hard bargaining has paid off, as Stoughton High School started a DECA chapter last fall, and this fall, Heck was named “New Teacher of the Year” by the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association.
Students in DECA, a career and technical student organization formerly known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, get hands-on experience with the various aspects of entrepreneurship, including business and marketing.
Heck, now the school’s business, marketing and information technology teacher and DECA adviser, “overwhelmingly” won the award, which was voted on by all marketing teachers in the state, according to a WMEA news release last month.
“She demonstrates a dedication and devotion to marketing and business education that is noticed by all stakeholders,” past president Heidi Warren wrote in the news release. “Her leadership is invaluable, and she adds great things to our organization and the profession.”
The award is a “huge honor,” Heck wrote the Hub in an email Monday, because it’s from an organization of her peers, “all of whom I admire greatly.”
“(They) helped me to become better at my job,” she wrote. “It was really rewarding to be seen as a quality educator within my field.”
Starting the DECA chapter has provided students with opportunities to give back to the community, teach about entrepreneurship to younger students and compete in their areas of interest at the district, state and international level, Heck said, with membership increasing this year from around 55 to 70 students.
“My goal is to show students all of the different places they can go with their different interests,” she wrote. “I’m passionate about helping students get excited about what they’re learning and what they’re interested in.”