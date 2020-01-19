When it comes to helping his high school students find a career path, finding out what you don’t want to do can be as important as finding what you do.
It’s all part of the learning process for Stoughton High School teacher Stephen Stokes, who has built from scratch his popular health science field study class working with local connections to help students find the careers that are right for them.
Stokes, who started the class two years ago after having “more and more kids” taking his health science classes, said since there aren’t similar classes around, he’s just working with what he’s got around.
“There is no other class I’ve ever heard of that’s like this,” he said. “There’s no textbook.”
Growing the fledgling course has focused on building partnerships to help his students, including an end-of-semester roundtable discussion last week with a panel of Stoughton Hospital staff that provided first-hand information about nearly a dozen real-life careers.
The class has 21 students – mainly seniors — and is held fall semester to give students a better chance to look at scholarship possibilities for the following year.
Stokes, who teaches five different courses at SHS, told the Hub last week he’s been doing the class for nearly a decade, gradually adding in work experiences and professional connections. He said the class is designed for students who “are pretty certain” they want to be in the healthcare field, but are unsure exactly where they might fit in.
“They say, ‘I want to be a physical therapist, I want to be a doctor,’ and in the class, we kind of touch on what is needed,” he said.
Students spend the first half of the semester researching four careers, and by the second quarter will have chosen one to focus on. They’re required to research the field, including how much schooling is required, and how much that might cost.
“It’s kind of a deep dive,” Stokes said. “Each semester, I’ve had at least one student who at the end of it said, ‘‘No, I decided I don’t want to do this.’”
To Stokes, that is just another positive.
“With how much (college) costs, you should know what you don’t want to do, because that eliminates that year where you’re spending and thinking you’re going to do something,” he said.
Once students get to a typical four-year college, Stokes said, they can get “go a year or two” taking care of prerequisite classes before they might even realize what else they need to graduate with their intended degree.
“All of a sudden, it’s ‘I didn’t realize I had to take this or this,’ he said. “And some (majors) are so specialized, if you drop out, it’s almost like starting over.”
And that can be costly for students who might still be searching for that right career path, and Stokes said he’s already heard some positive feedback from students in past classes.
“A couple of them are going great, a couple of them, switched,” he said. “It’s just another advantage for kids to have a better idea of what they want to do.”
The concept is to give students an idea of the real life skills they’ll need in their career of interest, as well as the classes they’ll have to take.
“This is a class to get kids an idea before they totally get immersed,” he said. “If they say, I want to be a doctor – well, do you like math and science?”
Visits from past students who have come back to share their experiences has helped further a course Stokes said remains a work in progress.
“I chart down activities that we do and make a note, what didn’t go so well or I’ll see things,” he said.
For some students, going directly into the trades is the best option, considering the pay and demand, he said, For others, more school is an option, with choices.
“Get a two year degree and talk bang for your buck,” he said. “The person handing the surgeon their instruments is a one year degree and you start at $45,000, or the dental hygienist and X-ray tech is a two year degree and you’re starting at $50,000.”
Ultimately, Stokes said the class helps people decide on a career course, one way or another.
“If they figure out ‘it’s not for me,’ awesome … at least you’re not wasting your time pursuing something that’s not realistic for you,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing – do you have these skills that are necessary, and if you don’t, let’s try to find something that better fits your skill set.”