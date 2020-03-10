Scientists from Promega visited Fox Prairie Elementary School last month, teaching fourth graders how to extract DNA from strawberries.
The fourth graders are studying the structure and function of different plant and animal parts.
This is the fifth year the school has paired with Promega on the free outreach program, Fox Prairie teacher Kari Reiser wrote in an email to the Hub.
She said students enjoyed learning from the scientists, using the special equipment and seeing what real DNA looks like.
“The students are always amazed to learn about how important DNA is and are surprised when they discover that it looks like a clear, sticky goo,” Reiser wrote. “They love being able to use the equipment the scientists bring with them.”