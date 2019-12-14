Learning how to speak German and how to influence a room of buyers to make a sale are two distinct skill sets.
But one thing they might have in common is, Stoughton High School students learning those skill sets have some of the best teachers in Wisconsin applying the lessons.
Stoughton Area School District educators Maggie Heck and Stephanie Krenz were both honored in the past few weeks with state teaching awards.
Heck is a business, marketing and information technology teacher and DECA adviser in her second year at SHS, she was named New Teacher of the Year award from the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association. Krenz, who taught German at SHS for several years before transitioning to a teacher mentor role this year, won the Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers’ annual Recognition of Merit award, presented for contributions to the language teaching profession.
Both are important members of the educational team in the Stoughton Area School District, superintendent Tim Onsager wrote in an email to the Hub.
“We are so pleased that Stephanie and Maggie have been recognized for their excellent work,” he wrote. “Stephanie has been a great asset to our World Languages program, including helping to organize last year’s Go Global Conference, and continues to do vital work as a teacher mentor. Maggie has brought positive energy and enthusiasm to her work inside the classroom and helped students build 21st century skills outside the classroom through the DECA program.”