Stoughton Area school board members continued discussions on racial equality at their meeting Monday, July 6.
Board president Frank Sullivan said a planned community forum on race in the schools at the end of July won’t be possible because of county social distancing restrictions; he suggested a future “virtual conversation” instead. Board members plan to continue discussions in the coming weeks on a way to include the community in such an event.
“What I want to make sure we do as a board is bring this question of equity into everything we talk about, because one of the easy traps in this discussion is to make it its own thing… and put it off to the side until the community pressure dies down,” Sullivan said. “That’s not what we’re going to do.”
Race relations have become a more prominent topic since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis prompted protests, riots and re-examination of policies nationally. The SASD board also held a discussion of racial equality efforts June 15.
“The community conversion is making it clear this is something the community wants us to do, and we need to do more, we need to do it faster, we need to do it better and we need to do it now,” Sullivan told the board.