Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.