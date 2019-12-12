From hosting events promoting physical fitness and healthy snacks, to a fresh salad bar in the school’s cafeteria, Sandhill Elementary is becoming well known for its focus on physical well-being.
Last week, the school was recognized for its efforts as one of the top schools in the state at providing healthy activities and choices for students by the Healthy Kids Collaborative of Dane County.
Sandhill was given a “Silver” ranking in the annual Healthy Kids Healthy Schools Awards initiative aimed at promoting health and well-being for students, staff and families, according to a Dec. 5 county news release. Only six school districts in the county had schools nominated for either gold, silver or bronze distinctions.
The schools completed assessments to gauge their activities in three areas: food, physical activity and overall health and well-being.
Activities such as planting a school garden or providing active indoor recess earned points for schools based on complexity and the number of students, staff or families impacted.
Sandhill Elementary School principal Jeff Fimreite said in an email to the Hub and parents that school officials are “proud of the many things that we do at school to contribute to (students’) well-being.”
Some programs he listed included: providing food for celebrations that meet or exceed the Smart Snack Guidelines; promoting the national walk/bike to school days; a “Get Up and Go Night” promoting physical fitness and healthy snacks and student access to “brain breaks” and “stretch breaks” during class time.