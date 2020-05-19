The Stoughton Area School District Board of Education plans to appoint four community members – two a piece – to board committees for one-year terms.
The board is looking for two new members to join the Finance and Facilities Committee, which is responsible for the functions of the current Finance and Facilities Committees (except safety issues). The board is also seeking two new members for the Community Relations Committee, which collects input from community stakeholders about district performance, building relationships with municipalities, and developing and overseeing board-community linkages.
People should apply online by Saturday, May 30, on the district’s website, according to a district news release.
School board president Frank Sullivan said the move is part of a “radical” restructuring of the board’s committee structure, and returns to a time when SASD committees such as Facilities had a “large number of public members.” He said what’s new is the process for people to participate.
“(Before), it was not clear how you could seek appointment to a committee or how appointment decisions were made,” Sullivan wrote in an email to the Hub on Monday. “Our new policies require a process. Anyone can apply and receive consideration.”
Sullivan said board members chose the two committees because that’s where they felt they most needed public input.
“We’re looking for people who can help us do the district’s work better,” he said. “I don’t have anyone in particular in mind, nor do I have a particular set of qualifications in mind. We will see who applies.”