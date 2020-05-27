Stoughton High School’s annual Honors Night tradition was a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but dozens of seniors still received the familiar support from the community.
The Stoughton Area School District held a live virtual Honors Night on Wednesday, May 13, with the community honoring graduates with more than $258,000 in scholarships.
Scholarships awarded
B & G Foods, Inc: Adam Hobson Bernice Anderson Memorial: Ashley Finney
Bev Fergus Family Leadership Award: Hannah Kapusta Daisy Mazzarisi, Nikk Parks, Neveah Richardson, Rachel Rogers and Ellie Tomczyk
Bob Green Memorial: Kailey Hammersley, Molly Olstad and Ashlyn Sarbacker
Brian Hoffman Memorial: Quinn Ziemann
Carlton Pokrandt Memorial: MaKayla Frickelton
Craig Fuller Building Trades: Jack Trotter
Dean Clinic-Margaret Larson Memorial: MaKayla Frickelton
Dorothy and Orin Hermundstad Memorial: Rachel Fridley
Doug and Shirley Bickley Memorial: Brock Johnson
Dr. Alan and Joann Zelm Chiropractic: Caden Metzler
English-Kruse Education: Kelsey Waldner
Entre Nous Club: Paige Nelson
Gladys Williams Memorial: Felicia Lawrence
Gregory W. and Lydia A. Christensen Memorial: Caleb Fischer and Michael Sullivan
Harold Slettum Memorial: Alexander Cisewski,Myranda Kotlowski Briana Skerpan, Jordyn Wilker and Micah Zaemisch
Helen J. Gerber Memorial: Delaney Seidel
Jason Jenny Trades Scholarship: Jack Sanford
Jessie Moore Memorial: Megan Marggi
Joan Benson Collins Memorial: Maggie Osterhaus
Gabriella Unitan John Beutel Choral Music: Margaret McNulty
Karen Falk Johnson: Sam Baughn
Kegonsa Masonic Lodge #73: Bianca Aspero and Ron Schultz
Kiwanis Key Club: Briana Skerpan
Kristin Christenson Memorial: Samuel Kicera
Laura E. and William E. Chritton Memorial: Grace Jenny and Katherine Zacharias
Linka Kempf Memorial: Naomi LePine and Chloe Neumeyer
Mabelle Lovejoy Memorial: Chyla Chamberlain
Marion T. Fischer Memorial Academic: Ava Cook
Marion T. Fischer Memorial Excellence: Navy Jones
Marion T. Fischer Memorial Teachers’ Choice: Arianna Felland and Abigail Rufh
Martha Flugum Memorial: Rain Bertotto, Megan Blaney Alejandra Boone-Hermanson, Niomi Friedlander, Paola Hidrogo-Balderas, Briana Hoxha, Jacob Livingston, Ethan Luebbers, Margaret McNulty, Burke Murphy Lauren Quam, Riley Royston, Evan Schreier, Grant Smith, Luke Soderbloom, Ryan Waldner, Jacob Wendt and Mae Hlub Yang
Mary and Nancie Clark Memorial: Djellza Paloja
McFarland State Bank: Avary Rodefeld
Millie Gardner Memorial: Isaiah Rowley
Myron Fosdal Memorial: Morgan Schellin
Nelson Global Products, Inc.: Samantha Havlicek and Samuel Geitt
New Century Club Scholarship: Chase Volenberg
Ole Nelson Falk Memorial: Owen Chase
Partners of Stoughton Hospital: Megan Howard
Paul Sundby Memorial: Katherine Eugster, Matthew Franklin and Nicholas Kuhn
PEO Educational Award: Clove Rewey
Quinn and Verna C. Smet: Elizabeth King
Rae Ladd Volunteer Memorial: Veronica Ewald and Elise Fjelstad
Ruth Jorgenson Memorial: Colin Holtan
Stoughton Area Baseball Association: Derek Karlen
Stoughton Area Little League: Owen Lynch
SASD School Board: Ruby Knipfer
American Legion School Achievement Award: Elizabeth King and Burke Murphy
Obed I. Norem Award: Elizabeth King
Conrad Elvehjem Awards MariaBuckles, Ava Cook, Samantha Havlicek, Adam Hobson, Grace Jenny, Myranda Kotlowski, Samantha Lankey, Maggie Osterhaus, Briana Skerpan, Jordyn Wilker, Katie Zacharias, Micah Zaemischy and Ruby Knipfer
Stoughton Boys Basketball Student Athlete: Owen Chase
Stoughton Courier Hub: Henry Schaffer
Stoughton Fairway Club: Jacob Livingston, Devan Luebke
Stoughton FFA Alumni: Ashlyn Sarbacker
Stoughton Fire Department: Alex Johnson
Stoughton Football Outstanding Athlete: Adam Hobson
SHS Parent Group: Brandon Mason, Trevor Ott
Stoughton Hospital Kristi Hund Memorial: Brita Moe
Stoughton Hospital Medical Staff: Brita Moe
Stoughton Kiwanis: Olivia Kress
Stoughton Lioness Club: Anja Nygaard
Stoughton Lions Club: Nicole Varese
Stoughton Police Dept. Paul Kraby: Jackson Frisch
Stoughton Sports Boosters Club: Evan Herbst Amber Hodkiewicz, Gavin Model and Taylor Nisius
Stoughton Village Players: Evan Jensen
Stoughton Youth Girls Basketball: Megan Marggi and Riley Royston
Stoughton Youth Softball: Morgan Hack
Theresa Eng Memorial: Maria Buckles, Samantha Lankey and Fiona Prechel
Thomas Beattie Memorial: Jack Albert, Elizabeth Balthazor, Gabriel Dickens, Gloria Eddy, Brady Estervig, James Hanson, Evan Jensen, Henry Schaffer, Rowan Seffens and Emma Wollangk
Torstein and Lois Roe Kvamme Memorial: Sean McGlynn
Vera J. Bohnsack Memorial: Felicia Lawrence
Wahlin Foundation: Amanda Mohr and Joseph Schipper
William Argall Memorial: Jacob Ferguson