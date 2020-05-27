SHS virtual honors night 2020

SHS senior Grace Jenny received a Laura Chritton Memorial Scholarship during Stoughton High School’s virtual honors program May 13. She’s pictured in front of her house, which coincidentally, once belonged to Laura Chritton.

Stoughton High School’s annual Honors Night tradition was a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but dozens of seniors still received the familiar support from the community.

The Stoughton Area School District held a live virtual Honors Night on Wednesday, May 13, with the community honoring graduates with more than $258,000 in scholarships.

Scholarships awarded

B & G Foods, Inc: Adam Hobson Bernice Anderson Memorial: Ashley Finney

Bev Fergus Family Leadership Award: Hannah Kapusta Daisy Mazzarisi, Nikk Parks, Neveah Richardson, Rachel Rogers and Ellie Tomczyk

Bob Green Memorial: Kailey Hammersley, Molly Olstad and Ashlyn Sarbacker

Brian Hoffman Memorial: Quinn Ziemann

Carlton Pokrandt Memorial: MaKayla Frickelton

Craig Fuller Building Trades: Jack Trotter

Dean Clinic-Margaret Larson Memorial: MaKayla Frickelton

Dorothy and Orin Hermundstad Memorial: Rachel Fridley

Doug and Shirley Bickley Memorial: Brock Johnson

Dr. Alan and Joann Zelm Chiropractic: Caden Metzler

English-Kruse Education: Kelsey Waldner

Entre Nous Club: Paige Nelson

Gladys Williams Memorial: Felicia Lawrence

Gregory W. and Lydia A. Christensen Memorial: Caleb Fischer and Michael Sullivan

Harold Slettum Memorial: Alexander Cisewski,Myranda Kotlowski Briana Skerpan, Jordyn Wilker and Micah Zaemisch

Helen J. Gerber Memorial: Delaney Seidel

Jason Jenny Trades Scholarship: Jack Sanford

Jessie Moore Memorial: Megan Marggi

Joan Benson Collins Memorial: Maggie Osterhaus

Gabriella Unitan John Beutel Choral Music: Margaret McNulty

Karen Falk Johnson: Sam Baughn

Kegonsa Masonic Lodge #73: Bianca Aspero and Ron Schultz

Kiwanis Key Club: Briana Skerpan

Kristin Christenson Memorial: Samuel Kicera

Laura E. and William E. Chritton Memorial: Grace Jenny and Katherine Zacharias

Linka Kempf Memorial: Naomi LePine and Chloe Neumeyer

Mabelle Lovejoy Memorial: Chyla Chamberlain

Marion T. Fischer Memorial Academic: Ava Cook

Marion T. Fischer Memorial Excellence: Navy Jones

Marion T. Fischer Memorial Teachers’ Choice: Arianna Felland and Abigail Rufh

Martha Flugum Memorial: Rain Bertotto, Megan Blaney Alejandra Boone-Hermanson, Niomi Friedlander, Paola Hidrogo-Balderas, Briana Hoxha, Jacob Livingston, Ethan Luebbers, Margaret McNulty, Burke Murphy Lauren Quam, Riley Royston, Evan Schreier, Grant Smith, Luke Soderbloom, Ryan Waldner, Jacob Wendt and Mae Hlub Yang

Mary and Nancie Clark Memorial: Djellza Paloja

McFarland State Bank: Avary Rodefeld

Millie Gardner Memorial: Isaiah Rowley

Myron Fosdal Memorial: Morgan Schellin

Nelson Global Products, Inc.: Samantha Havlicek and Samuel Geitt

New Century Club Scholarship: Chase Volenberg

Ole Nelson Falk Memorial: Owen Chase

Partners of Stoughton Hospital: Megan Howard

Paul Sundby Memorial: Katherine Eugster, Matthew Franklin and Nicholas Kuhn

PEO Educational Award: Clove Rewey

Quinn and Verna C. Smet: Elizabeth King

Rae Ladd Volunteer Memorial: Veronica Ewald and Elise Fjelstad

Ruth Jorgenson Memorial: Colin Holtan

Stoughton Area Baseball Association: Derek Karlen

Stoughton Area Little League: Owen Lynch

SASD School Board: Ruby Knipfer

American Legion School Achievement Award: Elizabeth King and Burke Murphy

Obed I. Norem Award: Elizabeth King

Conrad Elvehjem Awards MariaBuckles, Ava Cook, Samantha Havlicek, Adam Hobson, Grace Jenny, Myranda Kotlowski, Samantha Lankey, Maggie Osterhaus, Briana Skerpan, Jordyn Wilker, Katie Zacharias, Micah Zaemischy and Ruby Knipfer

Stoughton Boys Basketball Student Athlete: Owen Chase

Stoughton Courier Hub: Henry Schaffer

Stoughton Fairway Club: Jacob Livingston, Devan Luebke

Stoughton FFA Alumni: Ashlyn Sarbacker

Stoughton Fire Department: Alex Johnson

Stoughton Football Outstanding Athlete: Adam Hobson

SHS Parent Group: Brandon Mason, Trevor Ott

Stoughton Hospital Kristi Hund Memorial: Brita Moe

Stoughton Hospital Medical Staff: Brita Moe

Stoughton Kiwanis: Olivia Kress

Stoughton Lioness Club: Anja Nygaard

Stoughton Lions Club: Nicole Varese

Stoughton Police Dept. Paul Kraby: Jackson Frisch

Stoughton Sports Boosters Club: Evan Herbst Amber Hodkiewicz, Gavin Model and Taylor Nisius

Stoughton Village Players: Evan Jensen

Stoughton Youth Girls Basketball: Megan Marggi and Riley Royston

Stoughton Youth Softball: Morgan Hack

Theresa Eng Memorial: Maria Buckles, Samantha Lankey and Fiona Prechel

Thomas Beattie Memorial: Jack Albert, Elizabeth Balthazor, Gabriel Dickens, Gloria Eddy, Brady Estervig, James Hanson, Evan Jensen, Henry Schaffer, Rowan Seffens and Emma Wollangk

Torstein and Lois Roe Kvamme Memorial: Sean McGlynn

Vera J. Bohnsack Memorial: Felicia Lawrence

Wahlin Foundation: Amanda Mohr and Joseph Schipper

William Argall Memorial: Jacob Ferguson

