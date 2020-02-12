During a Fox Prairie’s activity day last week, students of all ages worked together as engineers to plan, create, and modify bridge structures made of toothpicks and marshmallows.
Building bridges at Fox Prairie
Scott De Laruelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This week's e-edition
Most popular
Articles
- McGlynn sells Stoughton pharmacy to focus on family
- Notebook: City considering removing Shakers liquor license
- Former mayor, husband Randy named Syttende Mai King and Queen
- Stoughton native takes the stage at Super Bowl
- New West Koshkonong Church pastor returns home
- Competitive dance: Vikings return to state
- Chamber has new full-time president
- More than 100 people attend whitewater park public meeting
- Norwegian Dancers host annual Norse Afternoon of Fun
- Yvonne Bonnie Skaar
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.