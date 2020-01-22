Kids love transformers, but usually they’re the robot toy/movie kind.
Kegonsa Elementary School students got to learn first-hand all about real transformers when the electrical system blew out around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, leaving the building without electricity just as staff and students were set to arrive.
Once it was clear the transformer would need significant repairs, students in grades K-2 were transported to Fox Prairie for classes and students in grades 3-5 were taken to Sandhill while Stoughton Utilities made repairs.
After repairs were completed in the afternoon, students were transported back to Kegonsa around 1 p.m. and classes resumed until the regular dismissal time, district spokesperson Derek Spellman wrote the Hub in an email.