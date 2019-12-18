Author visits Fox Prairie
Author Lisl Detfelsen visited Fox Prairie Elementary School last week to talk to all of the students about her books, and about perseverance.
She told students about her four books: Time For Cranberries, Just This Very Minute, If You Had a Jetpack, and 1,2,3 Jump. Detfelsen said her first book, Time For Cranberries, took about 10 years to publish and went through 34 different drafts.
She also told students what it is like to grow cranberries on a marsh, and said cranberries were named after the sandhill crane, since their blossom looks similar to the crane.
After the presentation, all second through fifth grade students participated in a writing workshop with Detfelsen.