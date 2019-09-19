Stoughton Area School District students performed much better than their peers on the social studies portion of the Wisconsin Forward Exam in 2018-19.
The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced compared to 2017-18 went up in social studies, stayed nearly constant in English Language Arts and went down in math. On both ELA and social studies, it was higher than students statewide, but the math percentage was below the statewide scores.
In social studies, taken by students in grades 4, 8 and 10, 60.3% of SASD students scored proficient or advanced in those categories, well above the state average of 49%. It was also a large increase over the prior year, when 56% of SASD students scored proficient or advanced.
On the ELA portion, taken by students in grades 3 through 8, 45.2% of SASD students scored proficient or advanced, nearly the same as from 45.3% the year prior. The 2018-19 group also beat the state average of 40.9%.
The bad news came on the math portion, where the percentage of SASD students scoring proficient or advanced dropped from 43.8% to 41.6% and fell below the state average of 43.4%.
The Forward Exam measures student progress toward achieving the Wisconsin state academic standards. The science portion of the exam was changed last year, so scores were not yet available on the state Department of Public Instruction’s data website.